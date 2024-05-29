Just Cause Movie Will Bring Video Game Chaos To Live-Action, Blue Beetle Director On Board

A long-awaited video game adaptation now has new life. Universal Pictures has officially boarded the "Just Cause" movie, and the studio has some impressive talent behind the camera to make the project a reality. That starts with director Ángel Manuel Soto, best known for directing the DC superhero movie "Blue Beetle." The project has also added "The Fall Guy" director David Leitch and his producing partner (and wife) Kelly McCormick on board as producers with their company, 87North.

Universal has a longstanding relationship with Leitch, as the filmmaker made "Hobbs & Shaw" for the studio before stepping behind the camera for "The Fall Guy." He also very nearly directed the new "Jurassic World" film before Gareth Edwards took over. 87North has a first-look deal with the studio, so this partnership makes sense. Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson are also on board as producers. As for Soto, he has an eye for crowd-pleasing action, and "Blue Beetle" proved he could do that on a larger scale. That will be needed to bring this story to life.

For those who may not be familiar, "Just Cause" is a series of action/adventure games created by Avalanche Studios, with the first entry hitting shelves in 2006. We've had three sequels, with "Just Cause 4" arriving in 2018. The games feature a Hispanic lead character, as well as truly over-the-top action. The synopsis for the first game reads as follows: