This Short Film Explains Star Wars Creator George Lucas' Entire Filmography

On the red carpet for the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2015, filmmaker George Lucas — who sold "Star Wars" to Disney in 2012 — was relaxed and composed. He talked to reporters, and spoke dismissively of "Star Wars," seemingly over it all, and having washed his hands of the massive media empire he created.

Lucas mentioned that he was making new movies in his spare time, but that they were personal, weird, abstract shorts that no one would ever be allowed to see. After helping to pioneer a new wave of over-moneyed Hollywood glut, Lucas wanted to remind people that he was, after all, a filmmaker. It seems that after decades of having to shepherd the "Star Wars" media empire, he could get back to the low-budget college-level shorts he always wanted to make.

Indeed, Lucas has always been clear about the sort of movie he always wanted to make. According to a 2016 article in CBC, Lucas once wrote a letter to Canadian filmmaker Arthur Lipsett about a short he made in 1963 called "21-87."

"21-87," which is readily available online, is a nine-and-a-half minute abstract collage film that Lipsett constructed mostly out of discarded footage left on the floor of the National Film Board editing room. Lipsett was working there as an animator at the time, and he assembled "21-87" with some of his own footage shot guerilla style on the streets of Montreal and in New York. There is footage of people getting on a subway, of playing in a lake, of going to the circus.

Not only does "21-87" contain notions of what Lucas would call eventually The Force in "Star Wars," but it also illustrates the abiding pessimism he felt about the future.