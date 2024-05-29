A Classic Crime Movie Is Finally Getting A Sequel – As An HBO Series
"City of God" is so much more than just Brazil's answer to "GoodFellas," (though they do share similarities, starting with being inspired on the lives of real people). One of the most acclaimed Brazilian films of all time, Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund's 2001 masterpiece is a portrait of Rio de Janeiro and its reality, the ugly and the beautiful sides of it. Set in the favelas of Rio in the '70s, we follow two men, each following a different part they say is forced on them by their Dickensian circumstances — one becomes a photographer documenting the drug-related violence that is rapidly increasing in the neighborhood, the other an ambitious drug dealer climbing the ladder.
In addition to gathering universal acclaim for its acting, cinematography, writing and portrayal of the favelas, "City of God" (named after the neighborhood of the same name, Cidade de Deus) also got four nominations at the Academy Awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Director. Now, over 20 years after the release of the original, Max announced a sequel series.
Titled "City of God: The Fight Rages On," the upcoming six-episode HBO series is set to premiere this August, 2024 on Max and HBO. The show is set two decades after the events of the original film, and will continue to adapt the works of Paulo Lins, continuing the story of photographer Buscapé. The show will include scenes from the film as well as new flashbacks that will "reconstruct the protagonists' memories."
What to expect from the City of God sequel
"City of God: The Fight Rages On" will feature the return of many cast members from the original film, including Alexandre Rodrigues, Thiago Martins, Roberta Rodrigues, Sabrina Rosa, Kiko Marques, and Edson Oliveira. Much like the original film, "The Fight Rages On" will also feature newcomer actors from different neighborhoods across Rio de Janeiro. "City of God" featured many actors who were residents of the City of God favela itself, and many first-time actors.
It is interesting that the press release from Max specifies that they will still adapt Paulo Lins' works. The original film, written by Bráulio Mantovani, is adapted from Lins' 1997 novel of the same name, the plot of which is loosely based on real people and events. Even though Lins did not write a direct sequel to "City of God," he still wrote other books with the same setting and with similar themes, which can make an adaptation easier as they can grab from those books and it would at least feel somewhat coherent with the world of the original "City of God."
Max has no specific release date for "City of God: The Fight Rages On," but the show will premiere sometime August, 2024. Here's how the show is described by the streamer:
In the original film, the Brazilian saying "if you run, the beast will catch you; if you stay, it will eat you" portrayed the City of God as an inescapable place. In the series, the community, plagued by disputes between drug dealers, police, and militiamen, presents a perspective of collective resistance, focusing on the lives of its residents.