A Classic Crime Movie Is Finally Getting A Sequel – As An HBO Series

"City of God" is so much more than just Brazil's answer to "GoodFellas," (though they do share similarities, starting with being inspired on the lives of real people). One of the most acclaimed Brazilian films of all time, Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund's 2001 masterpiece is a portrait of Rio de Janeiro and its reality, the ugly and the beautiful sides of it. Set in the favelas of Rio in the '70s, we follow two men, each following a different part they say is forced on them by their Dickensian circumstances — one becomes a photographer documenting the drug-related violence that is rapidly increasing in the neighborhood, the other an ambitious drug dealer climbing the ladder.

In addition to gathering universal acclaim for its acting, cinematography, writing and portrayal of the favelas, "City of God" (named after the neighborhood of the same name, Cidade de Deus) also got four nominations at the Academy Awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Director. Now, over 20 years after the release of the original, Max announced a sequel series.

Titled "City of God: The Fight Rages On," the upcoming six-episode HBO series is set to premiere this August, 2024 on Max and HBO. The show is set two decades after the events of the original film, and will continue to adapt the works of Paulo Lins, continuing the story of photographer Buscapé. The show will include scenes from the film as well as new flashbacks that will "reconstruct the protagonists' memories."