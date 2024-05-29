Brad Pitt And George Clooney Bare Their Teeth In First Trailer For Psychological Thriller Wolfs
George Clooney as a fixer? "Wolfs" is not, in fact, the sequel to the former Batman's excellent 2007 legal thriller "Michael Clayton." It does, however, reunite Clooney with his "Ocean's" trilogy costar Brad Pitt for the kind of original adult genre film that's in short supply these days. And no, before you ask, that's not a spelling mistake. We're talking about "Wolfs," not the 2014 werewolf flick "Wolves" ... or the 2016 sports drama "Wolves" ... or even 2022's murder mystery "Wolves." Man, who knew "Wolves" was such a versatile title?
"Wolfs" sees Clooney and Pitt playing a pair of fixers who're assigned to the same job in what will surely be a cage-match to rival that of "Godzilla vs. Kong" or Alien vs. Predator." Or maybe not; the trailer teaser and unofficial set photos released ahead of today's trailer premiere have much more of a "Locke" vibe, with Clooney and Pitt sitting in stony silence while driving a car on a rainy night. You can find out what else the pair get up to besides awkward carpooling by checking out the official "Wolfs" trailer seen above.
Wolfs will attack theaters before streaming on Apple TV+
From the guy who brought you "Cop Car" comes ... "Fixer to Ride"? Eh, probably best we just stick with "Wolfs." Anyway, the film hails from writer and director Jon Watts, whom most people know best for directing the "Spider-Man" trilogy starring Tom Holland. Before that, though, he got his start with the gory clown horror picture "Clown" (which originated as a fake trailer for an Eli Roth film) and the aforementioned Kevin Bacon thriller "Cop Car." He also helmed part of the well-received "The Old Man," an FX action-thriller series in which Jeff Bridges gets his Jason Bourne on. So, all things considered, Watts appears to be comfortably in his element with his new entry into the Dudes Rock canon of cinema.
Meanwhile, "Wolfs" itself marks the latest collaboration between Sony and Apple Studios after "Napoleon." It also sees Apple continuing its newfound practice of releasing its films in theaters before sending them to Apple TV+, allowing them to actually make some money while lowering churn rates and giving the platform's subscribers greater incentive to stick around. A streaming-based production hub that uses the box office to its advantage to make the kind of movies that nobody else is (see also: this summer's "Fly Me to the Moon")? Now I really have seen everything.
You can catch "Wolfs" (ideally on a full moon, although that's optional) when it slinks into theaters on September 20, 2024.