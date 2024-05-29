Brad Pitt And George Clooney Bare Their Teeth In First Trailer For Psychological Thriller Wolfs

From the guy who brought you "Cop Car" comes ... "Fixer to Ride"? Eh, probably best we just stick with "Wolfs." Anyway, the film hails from writer and director Jon Watts, whom most people know best for directing the "Spider-Man" trilogy starring Tom Holland. Before that, though, he got his start with the gory clown horror picture "Clown" (which originated as a fake trailer for an Eli Roth film) and the aforementioned Kevin Bacon thriller "Cop Car." He also helmed part of the well-received "The Old Man," an FX action-thriller series in which Jeff Bridges gets his Jason Bourne on. So, all things considered, Watts appears to be comfortably in his element with his new entry into the Dudes Rock canon of cinema.

Meanwhile, "Wolfs" itself marks the latest collaboration between Sony and Apple Studios after "Napoleon." It also sees Apple continuing its newfound practice of releasing its films in theaters before sending them to Apple TV+, allowing them to actually make some money while lowering churn rates and giving the platform's subscribers greater incentive to stick around. A streaming-based production hub that uses the box office to its advantage to make the kind of movies that nobody else is (see also: this summer's "Fly Me to the Moon")? Now I really have seen everything.

You can catch "Wolfs" (ideally on a full moon, although that's optional) when it slinks into theaters on September 20, 2024.