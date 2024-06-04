A Sandbar Mishap Forced The Lost World: Jurassic Park To Improvise An Ominous Scene

Director Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" is a stone-cold masterpiece — a fantastic adaptation (even if it is vastly different from the book), a stunning achievement in filmmaking, and a revolutionary moment in the history of special effects. Less praised but still fantastic is Spielberg's "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" (which some consider to be the best movie in the franchise). This movie adds to the lore of the series by introducing Isla Sorna and other islands we hear about but never see in the Muertes Archipelago.

Speaking with CinemaBlend, writer David Koepp explained how, during a scene where Jeff Goldblum and the rest of the cast approaches Isla Sorna, their boat stops short of shore. In the final movie, the captain says they don't want to approach the island for rumors of missing boats and dead crewmen. In reality, that was a hard pivot needed when the boat used in the movie literally stopped short. According to Koepp:

"We got stuck on a sandbar in the middle of the river. So, Steven was on an airplane headed to wherever he was gonna shoot next, and I called him and I said, 'We're stuck on a sandbar. I can't land and have them get off the boat.' And he said, 'Just' — it was cracking up, it was coming in and out — and he said, 'Just rewrite it however you can and shoot whatever you can.' So we very quickly, on this boat on the sandbar, rewrote, you know, 'Why have we stopped!?' And I just made up the scene."

"That's all made up at the last second," he continued. "And then the tide came up and the boat floated free and we were fine. But yeah, we had to make up a whole thing. And that's fun because, you know, you're using your wits."