A Fox Executive's Loose Lips Earned John Wayne A $250K Payday

The 1962 war epic "The Longest Day" starred the infamously brusque John Wayne as Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin H. Vandervoort, a real-life American soldier who was present for the titular "day," aka D-Day. Wayne was 55 at the time of filming, however, making him a full 28 years older than Vandervoort was on June 6, 1944. Wayne was still a major star, though, so the filmmakers simply had to ignore the massive age gap.

The studios also had to begrudgingly pay Wayne a massive $250,000 for his work, which was 10 times larger than most of the film's other stars. It seems that Wayne sought such a high salary not because of greed or ego, but out of spite. Wayne, you see, had a beef with 20th Century Fox executive Daryl F. Zanuck, and the actor wanted to actively butt heads with the CEO. It wasn't that Wayne wanted the money, he just wanted to make sure that Zanuck didn't have it.

Zanuck, it should be noted, was a notoriously lowly exec who badmouthed actors and openly whined about the changing state of Hollywood in the 1960s. He was a massive powerhouse in Hollywood, a remnant of the 1940s Studio System whose career lasted for multiple decades. Some have also credited Zanuck for the bleak invention of "casting couch" culture; several articles from 2017 — written in the wake of Harvey Weinstein's crimes being made public — alleged that Zanuck had an office where he would assault women in exchange for career favors.

In Scott Eyman's book "20th Century-Fox: Darryl F. Zanuck and the Creation of the Modern Film Studio," interviews with Zanuck reveal his sour attitudes and how they led directly to Wayne's retaliatory measures on "The Longest Day." Hollywood was never pretty.