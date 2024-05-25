Family Sci-Fi Movies That Went Too Far For Kids

We're in an interesting cultural moment. For a while, it seemed like society was becoming more progressive, and the film industry seemed to follow suit; there are more stories being told now, about more kinds of people. However, if you take a cursory look at Film Twitter or FilmTok, you're likely to find people complaining about "unnecessary sex scenes." There's a backlash brewing, a sense that movies need to get back to an imagined past when everything was about plot.

A lot of that concern involves kids, as if the two kinds of entertainment are either "Oppenheimer" or "Bluey." In fact, there's a lot of middle ground, and there used to be even more. Especially in the 1980s and 1990s, a lot of family-friendly films included scenes for adults that felt a bit out of place but made it in anyway. These days, a lot of those violent, strange edges would have been sanded down by studios. Once upon a time, though, you could slip something genuinely upsetting into a movie otherwise appropriate for kids.

That's how we learn and grow, right? The films on this list are all family-friendly sci-fi movies that some might say went too far for kids, but they're also films that have stuck in the cultural memory, films that came along for certain people at a formative time and gave us a peek into the scary world of grown-ups.