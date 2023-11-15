The Superman Moment In The Iron Giant Is The Best Action Scene Ever

(Welcome to Best Action Scene Ever, a column dedicated to breaking down the best, most effective action sequences throughout the genre. In this edition, we revisit the surprisingly dark, highly emotional, but quintessentially Superman moment of self-sacrifice in the climax of "The Iron Giant.")

Over 20 years after its release, time has been immensely kind to "The Iron Giant." A perfect example of a film creating a lasting legacy far beyond its disappointing box office performance, the groundbreaking animation effort would put filmmaker Brad Bird on the map (along with his notoriously exacting reputation and painstaking filmmaking approach) and go on to establish itself as one of the best superhero movies of all time. Not too shabby for a hand-drawn production featuring an absolute bare minimum of action scenes and a first-time director at the helm. The 1999 classic is also one of the greatest anti-gun pleas ever committed to film (Bird's late sister Susan, whom the film is dedicated to, was a victim of gun violence and a chief source of inspiration for the film's main message), so it's only fitting that the standout sequence in "The Iron Giant" comes at its most emotionally fraught and overtly violent point.

Almost from the minute the mysterious visitor from space (voiced by Vin Diesel, in one of his earliest roles) crosses paths with Hogarth Hughes (Eli Marienthal), the amnesiac robot has to come to grips with his inherently irreconcilable differences. The fact that he's the deadliest weapon humanity has ever seen profoundly counters his innocent, almost childlike nature as a good person who aspires to be the good guy. After brilliantly setting up his own Superman moment and his freedom to be "what you choose to be" earlier in the film, it all pays off in one unforgettable scene.