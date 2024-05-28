The Correct Order To Watch The Hills Have Eyes Franchise

Wes Craven's 1977 film "The Hills Have Eyes," like Tobe Hooper's "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" before it, features a vanload of city folks who find themselves waylaid in a forgotten corner of the American wasteland. In Craven's film, the wasteland is not rural Texas, but the irradiated deserts of Nevada. The protagonists (Dee Wallace is among them) are beset by the brood of the sadistic Papa Jupiter (James Whitworth), including Mars (Lance Gordon), Mercury (Arthur King), and Pluto (Michael Berryman). Years ago, Jupiter moved into the hills with his wife (Cordy Clark) and raised their children to attack and cannibalize passers-through in order to survive. "The Hills Have Eyes" is raw and brutal, but possessed of a winking sense of humor that horror fans will appreciate.

The original film only cost about $700,000 to make (although the actual budget isn't very well recorded), yet it went on to make over $25 million, making it a legit cult hit. It was only Craven's second feature after "The Last House on the Left" and it proved that he was a legitimate presence in the '70s horror scene. While many might assume that Craven was merely doing a "Texas Chain Saw" knockoff, the director later revealed that "Hills Have Eyes" was inspired by the Sawney Bean clan, a real-life 17th century Scottish family who lived in a cave and attacked anyone who passed through a certain nearby plain.

"The Hills Have Eyes" spawned a straight-up sequel, a sort-of sequel, a remake, and a sequel to the remake. That's a long way to take a "hillbillies attack city slickers" premise, but natural for a genre that thrives on strained sequels and useless remakes.