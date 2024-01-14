The Hills Have Eyes Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

When it came time to make a new horror movie after "The Last House on the Left," Wes Craven headed to the library to research the horrific. During his research, he came across the legend of Sawney Bean, who allegedly lived in Scotland in the 16th century and fronted a clan of cannibals that killed (and ate) over 1000 people. Thus the germ was panted for "The Hills Have Eyes," which follows the Carter family. The Carters are headed to Los Angeles when they get stranded in the Nevada desert. That's bad enough, but things get worse when they're targeted by a family of cannibals lurking nearby. While Alexandre Aja's remake is good, Craven's original is still the best, primarily because the filmmaker's sensibilities elevate the pulpy material into something fresh and exciting.