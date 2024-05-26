It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Shot A Month's Worth Of Stunts In Less Than 48 Hours

Everyone loves a good bottle episode, which is when the characters of a TV show spend the entire episode (or almost the entire episode) in one setting. The practical point of this is to save money, and perhaps used that saved money to help make another episode that's expected to be way more expensive. But what about when a show seems to be doing a bottle episode, only to throw the premise upside down and give us something that looks even more expensive than a typical episode? Such was the case with "The Gang Saves the Day," the season 9 episode of "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" that technically takes place entirely in a convenience store. The gang finds themselves witnessing a burglary, and they spend the entire story trying to figure out how to handle this.

From the first scene, you'd think it'd be easy to imagine how this will all play out. The gang will get involved in the burglary, maybe commit some crimes themselves, and escape the convenience store to live another day in filth and squalor. Instead, "Always Sunny" gives us something far more ambitious and far more expensive: Although the gang technically never leaves the store, we're still treated to multiple fantasy sequences that take us back out into the rest of the world, including one fantasy sequence that's told entirely in animation.

Even more notable is that half the characters get a cool fight sequence, the sort of thing that feels like it must've taken weeks to film. This is not a bottle episode, "The Gang Saves the Day" quickly makes clear; this is something far more ridiculous. For Rob McElhenney, whose character Mac fights multiple Yakuza thieves, filming this episode required squeezing a month of training into two days.