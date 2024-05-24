Furiosa's Coolest Cameo Has An Awesome Connection To Mad Max: Fury Road

In a small moment during a battle in the Wasteland, Max Rockatansky is seen with his back to the camera atop a cliff, eating straight of the can next to his trusty Pursuit Special aka the V8 Interceptor. It lets the audience know that "Fury Road" wasn't actually the first time Max and Furiosa's paths crossed, but it's not clear how much Max knows of the situation below or whether or not seeing this fight is what got him closer to the action and inevitably captured at the start of "Fury Road." While Mel Gibson originated the role of Max, Tom Hardy took over the character for "Fury Road." Given the wild Australian shooting environment, George Miller wasn't going to fly Hardy out just for a few seconds of screentime, so he found a suitable replacement who already knows his way around the character.

As Miller explained during an exclusive screening of the film at IMAX headquarters I attended, Jacob Tomuri put on the jacket to portray Max. While Tomuri's name may not ring a bell to the casual viewer, diehard fans know he was Tom Hardy's stunt double on "Fury Road." According to Miller, "He's a New Zealand stuntman, and he was doing some other stunts on the film, and I thought, 'Who better'" This was the better option than having Hardy show up, with Miller joking that he wasn't going to call him up to ask, "Hey, do you want to come out here and do one bit where you stand next to the car?" So while the cameo may not be Tom Hardy, it's still Mad Max, baby.

"Furiosa" is now playing in theaters everywhere.