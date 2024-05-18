One Of Danny DeVito's Fondest Always Sunny Moments Involved Falling Out A Window

Frank's fall is surprising, mainly because of how little build up there is to it. He's on the window in the first place simply because he's been farting too much lately, and Charlie doesn't want that bad wind stinking up the apartment. The way it all plays out, all viewers can do is wonder how Frank doesn't fall out of windows more often, if this is how reckless he is on a regular basis.

Sheer slapstick comedy aside, "Frank Falls Out a Window" is a great look into just how doomed the Paddy's Pub gang is. Frank's head injury makes him lose his memory of everything that's happened since he joined the show in 2006, and the rest of the gang (delusionally) sees this as an opportunity to improve their lives. Dennis and Dee plan to con him into giving them a ton of money, which they claim they'll use to finally achieve their dreams. Of course, neither of them are serious about these goals, and they end up planning to spend the money on crack instead. Meanwhile, Mac tries to get Charlie to find a better roommate than Frank, only for Charlie to happily invite Frank back in anyway.

It turns out that even when a miraculous second chance comes along, the younger members of this group will still squander it. This is hardly the darkest sequence of events the gang has ever been through (remember guys, Dee was once waterboarded) but for the fans who still hope for a happy ending for these characters, it's definitely the least promising. Dennis and Dee seem doomed to live in squalor forever. Frank, at least, seems fine with this.