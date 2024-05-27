How A Real Case Of Bell's Palsy Affected Star Trek: Voyager's Admiral Bullock

In the "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "In the Flesh" (November 4, 1998) the U.S.S. Voyager encounters a mysterious space station that contains a perfect simulation of Starfleet Academy back on Earth. The simulation contains familiar faces from Starfleet Academy, including the friendly groundskeeper Boothby (Ray Walston). Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) is suspicious of the simulation, and some investigation finds that the "humans" she encounters inside are actually genetically altered members of Species 8472, vicious aliens from an alternate dimension full of fluid. Species 8472 is convinced that humans intend to invade their dimension and take over, and they are using simulations to better know a potential enemy.

Armed with this knowledge, Janeway enters into negotiations with Species 8472, hoping to end the hostilities between them and the Voyager. The negotiations are held with Boothby, a woman named Commander Valerie Archer (Kate Vernon), and the grumpy Admiral Bullock (Tucker Smallwood).

Tucker Smallwood will be familiar to most viewers, as he has been a prolific supporting player in films and TV since 1984. He has appeared in soaps, military dramas, and multiple sci-fi shows; he was on "Babylon 5," and played a semi-regular on "Space: Above and Beyond." He was also in nine episodes of "Star Trek: Enterprise."

Appearing on "Voyager," however, was a fraught experience for Smallwood. According to an interview with StarTrek.com in 2015, Smallwood had been diagnosed with Bell's palsy in 1998, an affliction that affected the muscles on the left side of his face. Smallwood's first instinct was to withdraw from acting but calls from Paramount had him auditioning again. He figured since he was an alien, a semi-paralyzed face might aid his performance. He found that it did and that he was able to be confident again.