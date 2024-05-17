How To Watch Zendaya's Challengers At Home
It is totally unsurprising that Luca Guadagnino's "Challengers" has taken the internet by storm since its release, its fresh, adrenaline-soaked story invigorating the very concept of an erotic sports drama. The sexual tension between the central throuple — Tashi (Zendaya), Art (Mike Faist), and Patrick (Josh O'Connor) — is condensed into more subtle, tangible forms, such as the frenetic tennis matches that underline their complex, heady inner dynamics. This spirit of erotically-charged competitiveness lingers right until the end, and is meant to be absorbed via the biggest screen possible, it being the best conduit for this almost-obsessive, feverish energy. For those who wish to relax and catch this racy sports drama at home: do not worry, as the film is available to rent digitally at the moment and is expected to be available for streaming relatively soon.
/Film's Witney Seibold gave "Challengers" a 7.5 out of 10 in his review, describing it as a "skillful epic" that is about "struggling through your 20s, using the echoes of your adolescence to form lasting bonds that, with enough time, ferment into resentment." The film currently holds an impressive 89% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and has performed exceedingly well at the international box office. Without further ado, let us dive into how you can watch Guadagnino's latest film from the comfort of your home.
Challengers is now available on PVOD and home media
The best method for watching "Challengers" right away is to rent it from premium video on demand platforms like Vudu, and you can do so at the rate of $19.99. Alternatively, in case you're keen on owning a hard copy or digital version of the film, you can pre-order it on Prime Video, Blu-ray, or DVD via Amazon for $19.99, $29.98, and $24.49, respectively. No additional information is available for special bundles or features for home release at the moment, but we will keep you posted.
In terms of streaming, the film will eventually become available on Prime Video, as "Challengers" is an Amazon MGM Studios title, and it makes sense for the film to drop on the streaming service sometime soon. Those who already have a Prime Video subscription can stream it at no extra cost when it does, and new viewers can sign up for a free 30-day trial when the movie is officially announced for streaming.
Here's the official synopsis for the film:
"Tashi, a former tennis prodigy turned coach, turned her husband into a champion. But to overcome a losing streak, he needs to face his ex-best friend and Tashi's ex-boyfriend."