How To Watch Zendaya's Challengers At Home

It is totally unsurprising that Luca Guadagnino's "Challengers" has taken the internet by storm since its release, its fresh, adrenaline-soaked story invigorating the very concept of an erotic sports drama. The sexual tension between the central throuple — Tashi (Zendaya), Art (Mike Faist), and Patrick (Josh O'Connor) — is condensed into more subtle, tangible forms, such as the frenetic tennis matches that underline their complex, heady inner dynamics. This spirit of erotically-charged competitiveness lingers right until the end, and is meant to be absorbed via the biggest screen possible, it being the best conduit for this almost-obsessive, feverish energy. For those who wish to relax and catch this racy sports drama at home: do not worry, as the film is available to rent digitally at the moment and is expected to be available for streaming relatively soon.

/Film's Witney Seibold gave "Challengers" a 7.5 out of 10 in his review, describing it as a "skillful epic" that is about "struggling through your 20s, using the echoes of your adolescence to form lasting bonds that, with enough time, ferment into resentment." The film currently holds an impressive 89% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and has performed exceedingly well at the international box office. Without further ado, let us dive into how you can watch Guadagnino's latest film from the comfort of your home.