The Strangers Chapter 1 Ending Explained: A New(ish) Beginning

This article contains major spoilers for "The Strangers: Chapter 1."

The horror genre is no stranger (pun intended) to creatures returning from the dead. After "The Bride of Frankenstein" brought back the Monster in 1935, no major cinematic horror character has lain dormant for too long, with even the unlikeliest of beasties or killers coming back for at least a second go-round or more.

The villains of 2008's "The Strangers" count as one of those unlikely killers, though not because they're difficult to sequelize. On the contrary, the very ethos of the Strangers (known only as Man in the Mask, Dollface, and Pin-Up Girl) — that being they kill "because you were home" — is incredibly open-ended and ripe for exploration and expansion in further films. Yet therein lies the rub, as they say, for a large part of what makes "The Strangers" so terrifying is that it's a home invasion movie where absolutely no rationale is given for the tragic fates suffered by the protagonists at the hands of the killers, and therefore any continuation or elaboration could deflate the film's effectiveness.

This is why 2018's "The Strangers: Prey at Night" took a notably different road, by having the Strangers attack a family on vacation in a trailer park, only for the family to fight back and dispatch the killers. Obviously, the series couldn't continue from there (without some supernatural shenanigans), so Renny Harlin's "The Strangers: Chapter 1" is attempting to raise the franchise's stakes by seemingly rebooting the continuity and committing to a four-hour-and-change narrative spread over three installments. Given that "Chapter 1" is only the first part of a larger story, you are now reading an Ending Explained article about a movie that, technically, doesn't yet have an ending.