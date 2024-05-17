David Bowie Was The First Choice To Play One Of The Best '90s Movie Villains Ever [Exclusive]

Ascended rock deity David Bowie appeared on TV and in movies as early as 1968, only shortly after the release of his first record. His first leading performance came in 1972 with the release of Nicolas Roeg's sci-fi satire "The Man Who Fell to Earth," a film about an alien who comes to Earth and becomes distracted by drugs, TV, and other unhealthy creature comforts. Bowie later played himself in Uli Edel's harrowing 1981 J.D. flick "Christiane F.," in addition to starring in the smoky vampire film "The Hunger" and terse POW drama "Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence." A younger generation fell in love with Bowie because of 1986's puppet film "Labyrinth," while he was cleverly cast as Pontius Pilate in Martin Scorsese's "The Last Temptation of Christ."

In 1993, when director Renny Harlin was preparing to make his mountainside actioner and Sylvester Stallone vehicle "Cliffhanger," he very much wanted Bowie to play the film's villain. "Cliffhanger" is about a midair heist gone awry, orchestrated by the evil British criminal Eric Qualen. Stallone plays the American mountain climber and rescue ops agent who has to stop him. It's an explosive, slick, high-octane thriller that proved to be a huge hit; it made $255 million on a budget of $65 million.

John Lithgow played Qualen with energy and aplomb, gnashing into the scenery with unsatiated hunger. He clearly enjoyed playing such an evil dude. In a 2022 interview with GQ, Lithgow said that he took over the role from Christopher Walken, who left the movie early in production. Lithgow, however, didn't mention that Qualen was also offered to rockers David Bowie and Brian Ferry before Harlin settled on Walken.

Harlin recently talked to /Film's own Jacob Hall and revealed how his courtship of David Bowie fell through.