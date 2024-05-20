How Fall Out Boy Ended Up In Cartoon Network's Teen Titans Go

"Teen Titans Go!" is a bit of a controversial cartoon among fans, as it is a much more comedic, kid-friendly version of the 2003 "Teen Titans" cartoon (which was darker and more anime-inspired). Some fans see "Teen Titans Go!" as representative of the uber-commercialization of art, a cash-grab of a show with none of the heart of the original. Of course, to think that would be to ignore one of the most subversive, hilarious, and most of all, bizarre superhero animated shows to date.

Then there's the movie, which gave us some of the best moments in a DC film (like Robin enthusiastically pushing Thomas and Martha Wayne into Crime Alley so Batman can exist), but also the TV show itself which stands alongside "Regular Show" and "Flapjack" as often breaking Cartoon Network's "no weird" rule. There are episodes where Robin teaches the Titans about equity, pyramid schemes, and even the IRS. At its best, the show is like a kids' version of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," with its horrible characters and hilarious shenanigans.

No wonder the show has so many guest stars, like Zack Snyder, LeBron James, Weird Al Yankovic and also Fall Out Boy. When it came to Fall Out Boy, star Tara Strong once told CBR the guest role happened by accident. Strong was on a plane, and Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz was sitting behind her, talking about "Teen Titans Go!" when Strong introduced herself as the voice of Raven.

"He freaks out when he knows who I am," said Strong, who the band then invited to see them at a concert. "They're all big fans of 'Teen Titans Go!,' and they're talking about how cool it'd be to be on the show. We introduce them to the producers, and they're like, 'Let's make that happen.'"