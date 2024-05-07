A Movie About The Making Of Sports Classic Rocky Gets A Surprising Director
"Rocky" is one of the most beloved sports movies of all time. One could probably even stretch beyond to say that it's plainly and simply one of the most beloved American movies ever made. Now, the movie is getting the "making of" treatment in a new film titled "I Play Rocky." The project has lined up a slightly unexpected director in the form of Peter Farrelly, known best for his work on screwball comedies such as "There's Something About Mary" and "Dumb & Dumber."
According to Variety, Farrelly is set to direct. What's more, casting is already underway for the lead role. Sylvester Stallone, who played Rocky Balboa in the original and its many sequels, is not specifically named as the inspiration for this lead role. However, it's crystal clear this movie is about the actor and his journey to get the cinematic classic made. The logline for the film reads as follows:
"[I Play Rocky] follows a struggling actor with a partially paralyzed face and a speech impediment who writes a script that a big movie studio wants to buy, but he refuses to sell it unless he gets to play the lead. Turning down an offer of life-changing money, he instead works for pennies to get the movie made with himself in the starring role."
Toby Emmerich and Christian Baha are producing alongside Farrelly. Peter Gamble ("Office Uprising") is set to pen the script. Emmerich had this to say about it in a statement:
"I've been a fan of Peter Farrelly as both a filmmaker and a person since getting to work with him on the music for 'Dumb and Dumber.' But it was 'Green Book' that made me think of Pete for this inspiring screenplay," Emmerich said in a statement. "Christian Baha and I feel blessed to have Pete at the helm for this movie. And like the unknown Stallone starring in 'Rocky,' Pete will be conducting a worldwide search to discover another actor who just needs one shot — in 'I Play Rocky' — to show the world what he can do."
Rocky's cinematic legend comes full circle
"I Play Rocky" is being presented to buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival market. Once there, we'll learn who is getting on board as far as studios and financiers are concerned. As for Farrelly, he may seem like an unexpected choice at first glance. But in recent years, Farrelly, working solo rather than with his brother Bobby Farrelly as he did for many years, has been working on more dramatic fare. Most notably, he directed "Green Book," which went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars. Yes, he recently directed an old-school comedy with "Ricky Stanicky," but that's not all he does anymore.
Whatever one thinks of Farrelly, there is no denying there is a story to be told here. Stallone was an unknown actor who turned down huge money for his script for "Rocky," which was inspired by real-life boxer Chuck Wepner. The movie then went on to win Best Picture and become the biggest box office hit of 1976, spawning a franchise that is still going strong to this day thanks to the "Creed" films. Baha had this to add of the project:
"When I first read Peter Gamble's energetic and poignant script, I knew it captured something very special. The story of 'I Play Rocky' is as unique as Sylvester Stallone himself, a seeming Everyman with an undeniable gift who needs to share it with the world and refuses to take 'no' for an answer. And like the hero of our film, Baha Productions needed grit and determination as we fought for years to make this project into a reality. We are so fortunate to have teamed up with Toby Emmerich and Peter Farrelly, two legendary talents who not only share but enhance our vision of the film."
"I Play Rocky" does not currently have a release date but the project is in its very early days, so stay tuned.