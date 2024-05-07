A Movie About The Making Of Sports Classic Rocky Gets A Surprising Director

"Rocky" is one of the most beloved sports movies of all time. One could probably even stretch beyond to say that it's plainly and simply one of the most beloved American movies ever made. Now, the movie is getting the "making of" treatment in a new film titled "I Play Rocky." The project has lined up a slightly unexpected director in the form of Peter Farrelly, known best for his work on screwball comedies such as "There's Something About Mary" and "Dumb & Dumber."

According to Variety, Farrelly is set to direct. What's more, casting is already underway for the lead role. Sylvester Stallone, who played Rocky Balboa in the original and its many sequels, is not specifically named as the inspiration for this lead role. However, it's crystal clear this movie is about the actor and his journey to get the cinematic classic made. The logline for the film reads as follows:

"[I Play Rocky] follows a struggling actor with a partially paralyzed face and a speech impediment who writes a script that a big movie studio wants to buy, but he refuses to sell it unless he gets to play the lead. Turning down an offer of life-changing money, he instead works for pennies to get the movie made with himself in the starring role."

Toby Emmerich and Christian Baha are producing alongside Farrelly. Peter Gamble ("Office Uprising") is set to pen the script. Emmerich had this to say about it in a statement: