Mr. Burns' Blue-Haired Lawyer In The Simpsons Has A Donald Trump Connection

For a show filled with constant troublemakers, it makes sense that "The Simpsons" would feature multiple recurring lawyer characters. The most memorable is Lionel Hutz, the incompetent bozo who usually represents a member of the Simpson family; when he's taking on the case, that's a sure sign that whoever he's defending is going to jail. He's a familiar archetype, one we see echoes of with the incompetent alien chicken lawyer on "Futurama" or the perpetually anxious Ted on "Scrubs." Any lawyer who strays from the expected image of a smart, calculating, dignified man is always a welcome addition to a sitcom, but "The Simpsons" is unique in that it offers a counterpart.

Mr. Burns' lawyer, the blue-eyed New Yorker with the nasal voice, is the polar opposite of Lionel Hutz. He's an extremely efficient soulless drone, someone who tends to win his cases even if his methods aren't particularly ethical. He's never given a name, but he doesn't really need it; he's an unforgettable character, with a character design so distinct he's impossible to misplace.

So where did this guy come from? According to "Simpsons" writer Mike Reiss, he was inspired by Roy Cohn, an infamous dead-eyed 20th-century lawyer who helped fuel McCarthyism, was instrumental in the misconduct-marred trial and subsequent execution of the Rosenbergs, and defended Donald Trump during his many real-estate scandals in the '70s. As Reiss put it: