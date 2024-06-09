Why Star Trek: The Animated Series Was Dissatisfying For George Takei

Perhaps the most overlooked series in the "Star Trek" canon ("Short Treks" and "Very Short Treks" notwithstanding), "Star Trek: The Animated Series" may be accepted as the final two years in the U.S.S. Enterprise's five-year mission. "Star Trek: TAS" debuted on September 8, 1973, four years after the cancelation of "Star Trek," to reunite the original cast and writers to explore Starlfeet's adventures in a 30-minute, animated format. The animation was provided by Filmation, the studio that had previously overseen multiple Batman and Superman cartoons, Archie cartoons, "Gilligan's Island" spinoffs, and which would go on to produce the ultra-popular "Fat Albert," "The Groovy Goolies," "BraveStarr," and "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe." Filmation shows were popular among kids, but their animations tended to be stiff and inexpressive. The most prominent feature of "Star Trek: TAS" is how static it looks.

However, the shortened runtime forced the writers of "TAS" — most of them veterans of the original show — to trim out a lot of the excess, get straight to the story, and to the heady sci-fi concepts embedded therein. This may be a daring declaration, but "TAS" was better written than "Star Trek." Additionally, the animated format allowed for wilder ideas to be tinkered with. Episodes could now take place underwater or on worlds that didn't look like Southern California. Aliens could now be humanoid plants, possess multiple limbs, or be 50 feet tall.

Walter Koenig was unfortunately excluded from "TAS," but Majel Barrett, James Doohan, William Shatner, Nichelle Nichols, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, and George Takei all returned to reprise their original roles. In the cases of Barrett and Doohan, they played dozens of new roles as well.

For Takei, though, "TAS" wasn't fun. In an interview with Starburst Magazine, Takei recalled the gig being a lonesome affair.