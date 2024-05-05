Star Wars: Tales Of The Empire Reveals Who Created One Of The Deadliest TIE Fighters

There will be spoilers for the "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire," episode "The Path of Anger," so beware.

In "Star Wars Rebels" we were introduced to a new prototype TIE Fighter that was far superior to the standard TIE Fighter in use by the Imperial fleet. Unlike the common TIE Fighters seen across "Star Wars" media, TIE Defenders had shields and hyperdrives, and they were deadly and far less disposable than the usual fleet. Grand Admiral Thrawn spent time lobbying the Empire to allocate resources to further develop the TIE Defender program and put them in use for battlefield superiority.

Unfortunately, Grand Moff Tarkin and Director Krennic worked to funnel every credit they could into developing the Death Star, putting all of their eggs in one basket. As the crew of the Ghost found out on "Star Wars Rebels", TIE Defenders were some of the most deadly ships the Empire ever fielded and spent so much time and effort to disrupt the production of the ships and thwart Grand Admiral Thrawn himself.

But who designed this lethal ship that could have changed the course of the Galactic Civil War? Thanks to "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire," we finally have an answer.