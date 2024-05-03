The Fall Guy Ending Explained: Stuntin' On You

This article contains massive spoilers for "The Fall Guy."

Stunt work is all about selling an illusion. When the medium of cinema was first invented, it was initially marketed and thought of as something akin to a sideshow attraction, a wondrous magic trick where a series of pictures put next to each other and illuminated in rapid succession gave the illusion of movement. After this initial novelty gave way to artists utilizing the medium to tell stories, the craftspeople making movies realized that the concept of illusion extended to every aspect of filmmaking.

Where theatre was traditionally bound to a stage or perhaps a circus tent, the movies could expand the canvas of what could be done physically — if cameras could capture it, it could be performed. It's no surprise, then, that films saw people like Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd, and others push the boundaries of physicality and feats of derring-do in the cinema. When it became clear that endangering the safety of movie stars would be a liability for production, the stunt double was born.

Ultimately, the stunt person and the filmmaker have the same common goal: to convince an audience that what they're seeing is actually happening, even if it takes these things happening for real to sell that fiction. That principle is the core of "movie magic": there's enough fiction in the reality to make it incredibly satisfying in ways real life often isn't, but enough reality in the fiction to make it feel believable. Director David Leitch is intimately familiar with constructing a great story, whether it be only through his body during his prior stuntman career, or through his cast and crew of collaborators (including writer Drew Pearce) as a film director. "The Fall Guy" (read our review here), Leitch and Pearce's loose adaptation of the 1981-1986 TV series created by Glen A. Larson, takes the show's idea of Hollywood stuntman-turned-bounty-hunter and turns it into a celebration: of the stunt performers who often go unsung behind the scenes, and of moviemaking itself, especially the way it works its magic on us audience members. Movies make us believe we can survive huge explosions, fall in love, and give a hearty thumbs up when it's all over.