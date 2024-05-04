The Best Horror Movies Streaming This Month Will Make Your Skin Crawl (May 2024)

Streaming on Shudder.

Arachnophobes beware: there's a new killer spider movie on the loose, and it's pretty damn good! Sébastien Vaniček, who is directing one of two new "Evil Dead" movies coming our way, helms "Infested," a creepy, crawly nightmare. Set in a crumbling apartment complex, this French fright flick traps a bunch of residents in a space swarming with increasingly large spiders. It's a pretty simple premise exploited to great lengths, as the spiders get bigger, and bigger, and bigger, killing anyone they come across. If you're even slightly scared of spiders or bugs in general you should probably skip this one, but if you think you can handle it, you'll witness a nasty, skin-crawling extravaganza as our heroes try to get the hell out, beset by spiders at every turn. There's a sequence where the main characters have to travel down a dark hallway covered in webs and spiders that's flat-out terrifying.

Stream this if you like "Arachnophobia" and "Attack the Block."