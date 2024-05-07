The Correct Order To Watch The Hatchet Movies

Not to be confused with the 1986 Gary Paulsen novel that was on your fifth-grade reading list, Adam Green's 2007 slasher "Hatchet" was intended to be an homage to the plentiful stalk-and-kill movies from the 1980s. The first "Hatchet" takes place deep in the swamps of Louisana where feckless city-dwellers get lost while taking a swamp tour. They trade stories of Victor Crowley, a local kid with facial differences who, years ago, was trapped in a burning house set ablaze by prankster teens. Crowley was accidentally killed by his father when he recklessly used a hatchet to free him from the fire. Victor's spirit is now said to haunt the swamp and murder interlopers. Of course, Victor will appear to start the predicted murders.

Victor Crowley was played by stuntman Kane Hodder, perhaps best known for playing the masked killer Jason Voorhees in "Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood," "Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan," "Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday," and "Jason X." Also appearing in "Hatchet" were Tony Todd, Robert Englund, John Carl Buechler, all respected luminaries in the horror community. Todd played the title role in the "Candyman" movies, Englund played Freddy Kreuger in the "A Nightmare on Elm Street" movies, and Buechler provided special effects makeup for movies like "Deathstalker," "Ghoulies," "TerrorVision," and dozens of other horror favorites. Buechler also directed "The New Blood," the first "Troll," and "Ghoulies III: Ghoulies Go to College" among others.

"Hatchet," then, was equal parts movie and homage. Green would go on to write three additional "Hatchet" movies to keep the '80s inspired-fun rolling into the late 2010s.