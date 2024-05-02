Discovery Added A New Wrinkle To Star Trek's Biggest Moral Dilemma

Black alert! This article discusses spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Discovery."

There are two undeniable givens in the "Star Trek" universe: all Starfleet captains must accept the inevitability of encountering a no-win situation (aka the Kobayashi Maru test), and you never, ever violate General Order 1, aka the Prime Directive. While both are entrenched parts of franchise lore, the latter has always added a unique moral dilemma that transcends each captain and crew. For the technologically advanced societies that make up the backbone of the United Federation of Planets, there's nothing more detrimental than meddling with the development and evolution of pre-warp civilizations. ("Voyager" took this to even greater lengths with the introduction of the Temporal Prime Directive, which added a time-travel component to the usual doctrine of noninterference.) Despite expectations for officers to treat this directive with the utmost seriousness, however, time and again "Trek" writers have sought to bend and even break the property's most unbreakable rule.

This week, "Star Trek: Discovery" all but jumped at the chance to completely upend established tradition in episode 6, titled "Whistlespeak." While following the breadcrumbs that will eventually lead the USS Discovery to the Progenitors' technology, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Tilly (Mary Wiseman) make their way to a more primitive planet perpetually at risk of destruction due to extreme weather patterns. What the inhabitants don't realize, however, is that their religious pilgrimage to the sacred "High Summit" (in actuality, one of several weather-monitoring stations discreetly planted by the Progenitors and the location of the next clue) has been infiltrated by a pair of benevolent aliens seeking a way inside. Tasked with accomplishing their mission without giving away their true identities, Burnham and Tilly soon confront the limits of the Prime Directive — and make a surprising choice.