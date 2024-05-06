Why Star Trek Was A 'Mixed Blessing' For DeForest Kelley

"Star Trek" is a dream gig, but it can also be a nightmare. Brent Spiner, who played the android Data on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," spoke to TV Guide in 1994 about how he will always be Data in the eyes of the public. He could win an Oscar for playing an elderly woman, he said, and still die knowing that Data would be listed first in his obituary. "Star Trek" is such a powerful force in the pop cultural zeitgeist that playing a "Trek" character can mark an actor forever; it must have been hard to walk away from "Star Trek," walk into another audition, and hear "Hey! It's Chekov!" or "Do the Riker thing!"

This was certainly experienced by DeForest Kelley a prolific TV actor and well-known pop culture heavy prior to "Star Trek." Gene Roddenberry already knew Kelley in the early '60s after the pair worked on a few TV shows together, notably the lawyer show "333 Montgomery." When it came time to cast Dr. Leonard McCoy, the chief medical officer on the U.S.S. Enterprise, Roddenberry knew just who he wanted.

After "Star Trek" ended in 1969, however, Kelley's gigs slowed. From 1969 to 1981, Kelley only had 10 non-"Star Trek" roles. In contrast, Kelley acted in 14 TV roles in 1959 alone.

In 2014, StarTrek.com unearthed a rare audio interview with Kelley taken on the set of "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" in 1986. In that interview, Kelley was frank about how "Star Trek" brought him into the public eye, but also that it kind of damaged his career. He was grateful, of course, and Kelley wanted to stress that intense gratitude, but he also noted that playing Dr. McCoy was like being caught in a trap.