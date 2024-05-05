The Simpsons' Groundskeeper Willie Started A War Between Two Scottish Cities

Groundskeeper Willie, the aggressively Scottish handyman who works for Springfield Elementary School on "The Simpsons," first appeared in the episode "Principal Charming" (February 14, 1991), the one where Principal Skinner (Harry Shearer) attempted to seduce and marry Aunt Patty (Julie Kavner). Skinner and Patty bond over their mutual grumpiness, as he is a stern taskmaster with his students and she is a general misanthrope. Groundskeeper Willie doesn't play a major part in the story, except when Bart (Nancy Cartwright) breaks into his supply shed to steal grass killer. Skinner will pull a similar prank later in the episode. Willie has two lines in the episode: "You'll be back" and "I told you you'd be back."

Groundskeeper Willie (Dan Castellaneta) went on to appear in at least 53 additional episodes of the series, a number that will only continue to grow. He has been greased up by Lunchlady Doris (Doris Grau), fallen in love with his tractor ("Were it not a violation of God's law, I'd make ye me wife!"), and tried to open up his own haggis stand (it was not successful). Actor Castellaneta gave Willie a notably inaccurate Scots accent, having the character emerge more as a caricature than a well-rounded person; indeed, he eventually explained that he's from a city in Scotland called North Kilttown and was friends with Angus McCloud.

According to the 2018 "Simpsons" history book "Springfield Confidential" by Mike Reiss and Mathew Klickstein, the Scottishness of Groundskeeper Willie was an improvised decision that came after a long workday. Castellaneta had to deliver Willie's two lines knowing nothing about the character. Producer Sam Simon, in a flip "I dunno" moment suggested that he should have an accent.

Fast-forward 30 years, and Willie is now the source of a rivalry between Glasgow and Aberdeen.