Peaky Blinders' Paul Anderson Pulled A Subtle Move In Season 3 That Even The Director Missed

This post contains spoilers for "Peaky Blinders."

The world of "Peaky Blinders" is often unsurprisingly violent and shockingly visceral, and the characters who inhabit it tend to be haunted by their own demons. Among the Shelbys, Arthur (Paul Anderson) is the most volatile, oscillating between rabid outbursts and complex vulnerability — the very complexity that draws us to the character. Over the course of the show, Arthur reaches many emotional extremes, his inner conflicts externalized in the most brutal ways, as opposed to Thomas (Cillian Murphy), who tends to direct his doubts and scrutiny inward. Anderson brings these excesses to life with incredible flair, and there's also a certain sense of restraint in how Arthur conveys unspoken emotions, at least when he is not indulging in ultraviolence to feel a little less empty on the inside.

One such instance of the character expressing subtle moral conflict is during season 3, episode 5, when Thomas, Arthur, and John are inspected (and humiliated) by Princess Tatiana and Grand Duchess Izabella, and the three indulge in a drunken orgy while dealing with their respective versions of repressed guilt. While visions of Grace haunt Thomas, Arthur staves off his morality with drunken proclamations, such as the hilarious "There you go, ladies, made in f***ing Birmingham!" right after he strips naked. This much-need comedic moment is starkly contrasted with Arthur twisting off his wedding ring with bloodshot eyes while having sex with a maid, a small, yet integral detail that even director Tim Mielants did not notice when the scene was shot.