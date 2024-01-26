Why Peaky Blinders' Paul Anderson Thought Arthur Was Going To Die In Season 2

This post contains spoilers for "Peaky Blinders."

Most of us are aware that the Peaky Blinders were a real gang that operated in the late 1800s in Birmingham, England, but Steven Knight's "Peaky Blinders" takes this real-life aspect and imbues it with extraordinarily intriguing drama, sprinkled with exaggerated historical events. As a result, the series makes for unforgettable television, especially due to the intricate, colorful characters that inhabit a world on the verge of change, forever plunged into chaos. While Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) is well-loved for his complex characterization and general badassery, there is another member of the Shelby family who is as conflicted and has proven to be a compelling deuteragonist in the BBC series. Arthur Shelby, played by Paul Anderson, might not be anyone's favorite Shelby, but he sure is a force to be reckoned with.

Aggressive and impulsive to the point of stupidity, Arthur wrestles with his incandescent rage, especially when Tommy takes over the family business early on in the show. Desperate to prove his worth, Arthur often falls prey to manipulations by those around him, especially his father, who uses him as a pawn to further his motivations. These emotional betrayals take a toll on Arthur as the seasons progress, revealing rare instances of vulnerability nestled deep within a man who grew up thinking that being tough and ruthless is the only way to survive in a world that rewards aggressive masculinity.

Arthur underwent intense trials in season 2, which prompted actor Paul Anderson to think that his character would die in that same season. While this does not come to pass, there are strong reasons behind this assumption, as Arthur is a rather complicated character to parse, who is burdened by the guilt of wreaking havoc for others around him.