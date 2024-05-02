That Breaking Bad Moment In Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Was Completely Improvised

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." was a changed show in its second season. In its early days, the Marvel Television series suffered from an identity crisis. Season 1 started out trying to emulate co-creator Joss Whedon's previous work, yet it played as a pale imitation of shows like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and especially "Firefly," following a ragtag team of misfits on weekly adventures in their flying home base (in the case of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," the heroes' beloved Boeing C-17 Globemaster III or "The Bus," may its memory be a blessing). However, the one-two combo punch of Whedon stepping away from the series and "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" blowing up the Marvel Cinematic Universe's status quo near the end of season 1 proved to be just the creative boost the show needed.

Upon returning for season 2, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." had gained a newfound confidence. Its characters began to take on greater dimensions, it really embraced the idea of being a show about everyday people trying to keep the world safe, and it even started delving into the weirder and wilder corners of Marvel comic book lore that the larger MCU has continued to ignore to this day. Season 2 also introduced Inhumans into the equation and came closer to presenting them as a viable replacement for the X-Men than any other project from the House of Ideas at that time. (Marvel's attempts to supplant the X-Men with Inhumans back when Fox held the "X-Men" movie rights is a saga unto itself.)

That sense of surety extended to the series' cast, who grew increasingly comfortable in their roles and willing to ad-lib as they saw fit. So it was that Iain De Caestecker was inspired to salute a fellow small-screen science bro as Leopold "Leo" Fitz in the season 2 finale, "S.O.S. Part 2."