Patrick Swayze's Best Role Almost Killed Him

We recently ranked the movies of the late, great Patrick Swayze, and the film that came in at number 1 was Kathryn Bigelow's high-octane action pic "Point Break." It's hard to argue with that result: "Point Break" absolutely rules from beginning to end. In Bigelow's 1991 classic, Keanu Reeves plays an FBI agent who goes undercover as a surfer. Sounds silly, right? Well, stick with me. There's a gang of thrill-seeking surfers who moonlight as bank robbers, and Reeves figures he can get close to them by learning to surf. Okay, yes, it does sound silly. And yet, the movie absolutely rules and rips and rocks.

Patrick Swayze plays Bodhi, the very zen leader of the bank robbers who forms a bond with Reeves' character (the homoerotic undertones are off the charts, folks). There's a lot to love about the film, and Swayze's performance is at the top of the list. As it turns out, filming the stunt-heavy "Point Break" was no easy feat for Swayze, who revealed he came close to dying multiple times while shooting the picture. In a bonus feature on the "Point Break" DVD (via Far Out Magazine), Swayze opened up about his near-death experiences while on the set of the film.