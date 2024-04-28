Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Had An Issue With Real Pythons On Set

It's been six movies since Gareth Edwards' "Godzilla" in 2014, and Adam Wingard seems to have finally cracked the code. Wingard's sublimely silly "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" happily abandoned all the portent and dourness of the first MonsterVerse movie, choosing instead to celebrate shallow monster mayhem and sugared-up, Saturday-morning-ready fantasy conceits that gleefully abandon logic. Kong lives in the Hollow Earth and fights jackal monsters, while Godzilla rules the surface world where he fights crabs and naps in the Colosseum. These are the basic tenets of a skewed universe lousy with monsters. There are magical stones under the earth that control gravity and miniature wormholes that monsters use to teleport around the planet. Everything is wild and nothing makes sense. And there is an integrity to that.

It seems, however, that there was some injection of actual reality into the film's production. Wingard and his crew filmed "Godzilla x Kong" in Gold Coast, Australia, right in the middle of the Daintree Rainforest, a locale known for its unusual, dangerous flora and plentiful fauna. The title monsters in "Godzilla x Kong" were realized with CGI, but it seems that the cast and crew had to traverse through birds and snakes to capture their scenes on film.

Actor Dan Stevens plays the hotshot monster veterinarian Trapper in "GxK," and he recently talked about his experiences shooting in Australia with the "20 Questions: On Deadline" podcast. Stevens recalled the film's very busy animal wranglers, hired specifically to remove pythons from the camera equipment. Daintree is home to the green tree python, one of the prettiest of all snakes.