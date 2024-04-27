The Best TV Shows And Movies Leaving Netflix In May 2024

Netflix giveth, and Netflix taketh away! Here we go again.

Can you believe we're already nearing the end of April? That means May is on the way — and summer is right around the corner. Here's hoping all these April showers do, indeed, turn into May flowers and bring on a pleasant spring. But while spring is often a season of new beginnings, it's time to say goodbye to several great titles that are currently streaming on Netflix but won't be around much longer. As always, there's a chance these movies and TV shows will return someday. For now, though, they're saying bye-bye. So act fast!

Below, I've highlighted some of the great titles you might want to watch ASAP. The full list of titles leaving the service awaits you at the bottom. Let's get to it!