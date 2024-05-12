One Of Star Trek's First Deaths In The Original Series Had William Shatner Cracking Up

In the "Star Trek" episode "The Deadly Years" (December 8, 1967), an away team beams down to the planet Gamma Hydra IV to investigate a seemingly disused research station. They find several people who have died of old age and a 60-something couple who claim to be in their 20s. The away team returns to the Enterprise, not knowing they have contracted a kind of radiation sickness that causes accelerated aging. Kirk (William Shatner) begins going gray, while Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley) and Scotty (James Doohan) quickly develop wrinkled, craggy faces. Hit hardest is Lieutenant Galway (Beverly Washburn), a science officer not previously seen on the show. She ages the most rapidly, moving from her early 20s to her late 90s in a day. Before the end of the episode, Galway will have died of old age.

Washburn was interviewed by StarTrek.com back in 2013, and she remembered shooting "The Deadly Years" quite well. Firstly, she remembered the extensive makeup process she had to undergo to make her look like a woman in her 80s when she was, at the time, only 24. In classic fashion, the makeup artists had to wrap Washburn's face in plaster and let it dry for an hour while she breathed through a straw. They would then use the plaster mold to extrapolate an old-age mask made of rubber. It was the 1960s, so the rubber mask was glued to Washburn's face with spirit gum. The whole process took four and a half hours.

Shatner had to go through a similar process, although he was having a ball. Even while Washburn was acting out Lieutenant Galway's death scene, Shatner was making old man jokes and horsing around on set. Despite the drama of the scene, Washburn recalls a very lighthearted day of filming.