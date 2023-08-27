William Shatner Pulled A Cruel Prank On Set Of The Twilight Zone

The opening narration to "The Twilight Zone" episode "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" (October 11, 1963) states that Bob Wilson (William Shatner) has just been discharged from a sanitarium, finally having (mostly) recuperated from a nervous breakdown experienced on an airplane six months earlier. He is about to get on a plane again for the first since his breakdown, and his wife Julia (Christine White) is wary that flying may trigger another severe panic attack. Bob assures her that he may be nervous, but that he should be able to survive.

Of course, nothing natural or easy happens in the Twilight Zone. Bob peers out the window and sees, on the wing of the plane, a large furry gremlin (Nick Cravat). It sees Bob as well. When he calls a stewardess for help, the gremlin vanishes, able to lift off into the rainy night sky. When Bob is looking, however, it reappears and begins pulling on the plane's metal panels, poking at the circuitry inside. It will sabotage the plane and kill everyone on board if Bob doesn't do something, but what can he do? And is the gremlin a hallucination, brought on by his nerves?

"Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" is perhaps the most famous episode of "The Twilight Zone," partly because of the novel premise (written by Richard Matheson, based on his 1961 short story), but largely because of the appearance of a pre-"Star Trek" William Shatner. The young Canadian actor had already been acting professionally in film and TV for a decade, so he appeared on set self-assured and relaxed. Indeed, according to episode director Richard Donner, in an interview with the Academy Television Foundation, Shatner decided to play a "cute" prank by making his director think he had plummeted to his death.