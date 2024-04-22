What Happened To Will Rodman In Planet Of The Apes? An Investigation

You just can't keep those damn dirty apes down. 10 years after Tim Burton's 2001 "Planet of the Apes" re-imagining failed to reignite audiences' passion for stories about intellectually-enhanced simians, the long-running sci-fi franchise made an unexpectedly strong comeback with "Rise of the Planet of the Apes." Director Rupert Wyatt's entry in the series is now generally considered the weakest of the modern "Apes" trilogy, which is more of a testament to what Matt Reeves was able to accomplish with his subsequent sequels than necessarily a knock against Wyatt's film. "Rise" itself makes for an effective cautionary tale about humanity's hubris, our lack of compassion toward other living beings, and our habit of being our own worst enemy, as seen through the eyes of its co-protagonist, Caesar (Andy Serkis in his touchstone motion-capture role).

Yes, it's easy to forget that Caesar wasn't originally the singular lead of his own story. Where the humans in Reeves' movies function as either deuteragonists or antagonists, the first half of "Rise" centers on James Franco's Dr. William "Will" Rodman and his quest to engineer a drug for treating Alzheimer's disease as much as the young Caesar's coming of age under the care of Will and Will's father Charles (John Lithgow). The latter's deteriorating health, combined with Caesar's increased intellectual capacity after being exposed to the viral-based drug ALZ-112, inspires Will to take reckless action in the lab, much to the approval of his boss Steven Jacobs (an appropriately slimy David Oyelowo), who only has dollar signs in his eyes. That this all blows up in their faces makes "Rise" a classic tragedy about how good intentions aren't enough to justify ill-considered behavior (that, and that capitalism will be our downfall).

But what even happened to Will after the events of "Rise of the Planet of the Apes?" Here's what we know.