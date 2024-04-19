Zack Snyder Wanted Tom Cruise To Star In Watchmen – But They Couldn't Agree On A Character

Zack Snyder's "Watchmen," as it turns out, could have featured one of the biggest movie stars of all time — Tom Cruise. The actor behind "Mission: Impossible" and "Top Gun," among many, many other hits, was said to be in the running for a role in the film dating back to several years before it even came out, which Snyder later personally confirmed. But now, the filmmaker has added a pretty interesting layer to the whole thing: Cruise would have starred in the movie, but he wanted to take on the role of Rorschach, which isn't exactly what Snyder had in mind.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast as part of the promotional tour for his new movie "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver" (which hits Netflix this weekend), Snyder touched on Cruise's potential casting in "Watchmen" all those years ago. The director explained that he had wanted Cruise to play Ozymandias. Cruise, however, had his eyes on a different role. Here's what Snyder had to say about it:

"I wanted Tom Cruise for Ozymandias. Tom wanted to play Rorschach. He wanted to play Rorschach, which I mean, obviously he could have done. But yeah, we had Jackie [Earle Haley] already, and Jackie is like, unbelievable. But I certainly would have considered Tom, in retrospect if I hadn't had Jackie."

Indeed, Jackie Earle Haley, who was by no means a big name at that point in his career (with all due respect), ended up playing the pivotal role of Rorschach in the film. While Haley was undoubtedly a lot cheaper, Warner Bros. probably would have loved to get Cruise in "Watchmen" to help boost the film's profile. On the other hand, the studio would've certainly been far from psyched about him being under a mask for the majority of the runtime.