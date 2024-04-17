Cool Stuff: Let Mondo's Daria & Jane Figure Set Cure Your Low Self-Esteem (For Everyone Else)

"La, la, la, laaaa, la. La, la, la, laaaa, la."

Great news for the sardonic, sarcastic, and rejected members of the Esteemers, because Mondo is releasing the first-ever, official, on-model figures based on the hit MTV show and cultural institution, "Daria." The adult animated sitcom created by Glenn Eichler and Susie Lewis Lynn was famously a spin-off of Mike Judge's "Beavis and Butt-Head," with Tracy Grandstaff reprising her role as the intelligent, cynical Daria Morgendorffer as she navigates her new high school in Lawndale.

"Daria" was a satirical look at suburban America and the high school experience, with the titular character and best friend Jane Lane's borderline misanthropic criticisms doubling as the vocalized interior thoughts of Gen X and elder millennials as they came of age. While Beavis and Butt-Head were oblivious idiots whose existence provided a commentary on the way the world mistakenly viewed teenagers because they didn't understand them, Daria and Jane were cursed with the intelligence of how stupid the world actually is, while still having to exist in it.

Viacom/Mondo

As influential as the show was, "Daria" always felt like more of a cult hit than a bonafide success, which means merchandise has been limited after all these years. Thankfully, we can now have Daria and Jane figures of our own without having to risk purchasing from some random 3D printer on Etsy that is one sale away from getting slapped with a studio lawsuit for violating intellectual property laws.

The Mondo figures of Daria and Jane come as a pair and feature swappable portraits, arms, and accessories based on some of the most memorable episodes and moments. Not to mention, the deluxe limited edition Daria figure also comes with her classic appearance from her debut on "Beavis and Butt-Head." This set is limited to 1,000, so if you want one, you better act fast!