America's Most Legendary Film Festival Is Looking For A New Home After 40 Years

For 40 years, the Sundance Film Festival has been the United States' preeminent market and showcase for independent film. Over this span, the festival has become famous not just for the groundbreaking movies it's premiered, but its wintry Park City, Utah setting. January is peak ski season in the once-sleepy resort town, which gives Hollywood execs, producers and artists extra incentive to skip town and squeeze in some time on the slopes while watching loads of new movies from some of the most talented and excitingly unconventional filmmakers on the planet.

This annual tradition could be coming to an end.

Today, the Sundance Institute announced that it is soliciting bids to relocate the 10-day festival. According to festival director Eugene Hernandez:

"We are in a unique moment for our festival and our global film community, and with the contract up for renewal, this exploration allows us to responsibly consider how we best continue sustainably serving our community while maintaining the essence of the festival experience."

He added that Sundance is "motivated by our commitment to ensure that the festival continues to thrive culturally, operationally, and financially as it has for four decades."

Sundance will receive requests for information from potential hosts between April 17 and May 1. It is believed that a new host city (for the 2027 Sundance Film Festival) will be announced by the end of this year.