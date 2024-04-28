Elinor Donahue Played An Unseen Second Role In Star Trek's Metamorphosis Episode

In the "Star Trek" episode "Metamorphosis" (November 10, 1967), an important dignitary named Commissioner Nancy Hedford (Elinor Donohue) is being transported to the U.S.S. Enterprise to undergo a complex medical procedure that can only be performed on the ship. She is afflicted with a fast-moving condition called Sukaro's Disease which, if not treated, could prove fatal within a few days, even though Commissioner Hedford has no discernible symptoms. Unfortunately for her, Hedford's shuttle is randomly attacked by a shape-shifting blob of energy and pulled down to the surface of a nearby planet. Captain Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy), and Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley) have to find a way to repair the shuttle and get the Commissioner back to the Enterprise before her condition worsens.

They are not alone on the planet. Zefram Cochrane (Glenn Corbett) is living there. This is unusual, as Zefram Cochrane — the inventor of faster-than-light travel (who was played by James Cromwell in "Star Trek: First Contact") — presumably died a century earlier. How is he alive? It seems the same blob that pulled the shuttlecraft out of the heavens is a living entity that Cochrane calls the Companion. The Companion has been able to read his thoughts and provide him with a long life and sustenance. It now seeks to provide him with company, hence its kidnapping of several passersby.

The Companion, we later learn, is also in love with Cochrane. The Enterprise crewmates manage to tinker with their universal translators to communicate with the Companion, and it admits that it wants to stay with Cochrane forever.

An uncredited Lisabeth Hush provided the voice of the Companion in the episode's final cut, but on set, Shatner and Corbett needed someone to interact with. Luckily, Donohue was more than willing to step in. She recalled her experience working on "Metamorphosis" in a 2016 interview with StarTrek.com.