Three Words Became The Guiding Motto For Godzilla X Kong

And, no, to rain on your parade right away, the three words were not "Lizard fights ape," although that would have served as a fine filmmaking motto for Adam Wingard's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." Those same three words might also have been a perfectly succinct review, and there is little going on in the MonsterVerse film beyond scads of deliberately silly monster action. The premise of "Godzilla x Kong" is pretty simple: Kong has moved to the Hollow Earth to rule over the monsters that live there, while Godzilla has remained on the Earth's surface to fight any rogue monsters that have the temerity to claim ownership of the planet. Kong discovers beneath Hollow Earth — in Hollower Earth, I suppose — that an entire species of Kong monsters has survived, all of them enslaved by the Skar King, a lanky giant gibbon. Godzilla is called to Hollow Earth by mysterious psychic forces, and Kong enlists Godzilla's help to fight the Skar King and his mystical ice dragon.

There are also several subplots about the human characters, where one of them might have come from, and how they have to replace a Kong tooth, but those characters are relegated to supporting roles. We're here to see the monster mash, and Wingard seems to know that. "Godzilla x Kong" is a far cry from the turgid seriousness of Gareth Edwards' "Godzilla," which launched the MonsterVerse in 2014.

No. According to an interview with The Wrap, the three-word phrase that Wingard used as his motto was "Simplicity is key." The visuals of "Godzilla x Kong" might have been busy and hyperkinetic, but this is not a film about its plot, story contrivance, or complexity. "Godzilla x Kong" needed to be as direct as possible.