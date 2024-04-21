How Star Trek's Gene Roddenberry Coaxed Elinor Donahue Out Of Acting Retirement

In the "Star Trek" episode "Metamorphosis" (November 10, 1967), guest character Commissioner Nancy Hedford (Elinor Donahue) is taking a break from a vital diplomatic mission to be treated for a rare and potentially fatal condition on board the Enterprise. Her shuttle is attacked, however, by a mysterious energy blob, causing it to crash on a nearby — and presumably uninhabited — planet. Inexplicably, Hedford, Captain Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy), and Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley) are greeted by a man named Zefram Cochrane (Glenn Corbett), the inventor of warp engines who had disappeared a century earlier. By "Star Trek" lore, Zefram Cochrane flew out into space as a very old man and never returned.

This Cochran, however, is young and vibrant here. It seems that the blob of energy — a blob Cochrane calls the Companion — is alive and lives on this world. The being is powerful enough to keep Cochrane young, and has kind of fallen in love with him. The Companion wanted to capture some fellow humans to keep Cochran company. This doesn't work out so well for Commissioner Hedford, as her disease will progress rapidly and kill her within a matter of days. Will they manage to communicate with the Companion and escape in time?

Donahue only appeared in one "Star Trek" episode, but had a massively prolific career besides, having come up as a child actress in movies, and making her breakthrough in 1954 with "Father Knows Best." She semi-retired a few times in her career, and it seems she was trying to give up acting in 1967. Donahue might have come back to the craft on her own, but in 1967, it helped that Gene Roddenberry gave her a call.

Donahue recalled her days filming "Trek" in a 2016 interview with StarTrek.com.