Game Of Thrones' Waterboarding Scene Put Hannah Waddingham Through Very Real Trauma

Acting is often a pretty fun job, but sometimes it can get downright traumatizing. There are loads of stories about horror movie actors who were changed forever after their performances, like Shelley Duvall being tormented by Stanley Kubrick on the set of "The Shining." But that kind of on-set awfulness unfortunately exists in all kinds of entertainment, like the brutal HBO fantasy drama "Game of Thrones."

The series ran for eight seasons and featured some truly despicable characters doing awful things to one another, including torture. There's actually quite a bit of torture in "Game of Thrones," ranging from a man being disemboweled by a terrified rat in a bucket at Harrenhal to Ramsay Bolton's (Iwan Rheon) extended abuse of Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), who becomes the feeble-minded and broken Reek on account of it. Torture is big business in Westeros and Essos, and even the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms got in on it as an act of revenge.

In the season 6 finale, "The Winds of Winter," Queen Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) gets vengeance on Septa Unella (Hannah Waddingham), who assisted in cutting off Cersei's hair and parading her through the streets of King's Landing. Cersei basically waterboards Unella with wine, and in several interviews over the years, Waddingham has revealed that the experience of filming it gave her lasting claustrophobia.