Cool Stuff: Live Your Swamp Ogre Fantasy With The Shrek X Lush Collaboration
Brand collaborations are nothing new, but I'm always impressed with how Lush consistently goes above and beyond with not only the designs of pop culture-inspired products but also the dedication to in-universe scent profiles and embracing gimmicks that feel right at home with inspiration for the line in the first place. I still dream about the Princess Peach products from last year's "Super Mario Bros. Movie" line, but their new line inspired by DreamWorks Animation's "Shrek" franchise is certainly filling the void. If 2023 was the year of the clean girl aesthetic, 2024 is definitely the year of the swampy girl. Lush is ready to provide that contrast and set a new trend, where we're all embracing our inner ogre — every last oniony layer of it. Shrek is love. Shrek is life. Here's what Lush had to say about the line:
"Inspired by Shrek's journey from a self-loathing to a self-accepting ogre, the range aims to bring joy and Shrek's irreverent humor to the worlds of beauty and well-being — showing that there is no one way to be beautiful and feel good — wellness can be a swampy ogre bath too!"
The limited-edition collection features Get Outta My Swamp shower slime, Shrek Swamp bath bomb, Fiona shower gel, and By Night One Way, By Day Another Body Spray, complete with new and exclusive fragrances. Joining the new products are returning favorite scents for the Gingy bubble bar and Donkey bath bomb. Lush is also highlighting its top-selling Mask of Magnaminty face and body mask, which Lush users in South Korea have already been calling "Shrek Pack" due to its color for years. The mask is getting a new "Shrek" inspired label for the occasion, and the mask is a perfect fit. I know ... because I tried them out!
What are ya doin' in mah swamp? Bathing.
The Shrek Swamp Bath Bomb isn't for the faint of heart, and will absolutely turn your bath water into a brown-green swamp. The scent is overwhelmingly earthy, transforming your bathroom into one of those fancy resorts where rich people put mud on their faces. But it also gives you the perfect environment to do your best Shrek impression from the tub, so it earns extra points with me. The Gingy Bubble Bar has a warm, ginger bite to the scene, and you can even break off his limbs like a real cookie if you're feeling particularly Farquaad. The Donkey Bath Bomb smells like our favorite sidekick's customary meal — WAFFLES — and gives your bath water a beautiful blue tint.
But the shower products are where this line really shines. The Get Outta My Swamp Shower Slime has the texture and look of pond scum, and will coat your skin with a bubbly green layer. Try not to pretend you're being turned into an ogre, I dare you. Fortunately, it smells like a bar of spicy mint chocolate and will NOT stain your skin, leaving you clean, soft, and smelling good enough to eat. The Fiona Shower Gel is also a luscious neon green color but has a fresh, fruity, cooling scent and feeling. It's like lime, grass, and vanilla all rolled into one. The scent is a bit overwhelming while washing, but calms down considerably after being washed off and smells fantastic on the skin. The By Night One Way, By Day Another Body Spray is the only item I did not try so I cannot personally speak to its smell, but I've been an avid user of the Mask of Magnaminty for years, and it's exactly the kind of refreshing pick-me-up you'll want after a long day of fighting fairytale creatures.
Get your Shrek x Lush products by ordering online or visiting your local Lush shop.