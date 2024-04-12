Cool Stuff: Live Your Swamp Ogre Fantasy With The Shrek X Lush Collaboration

The Shrek Swamp Bath Bomb isn't for the faint of heart, and will absolutely turn your bath water into a brown-green swamp. The scent is overwhelmingly earthy, transforming your bathroom into one of those fancy resorts where rich people put mud on their faces. But it also gives you the perfect environment to do your best Shrek impression from the tub, so it earns extra points with me. The Gingy Bubble Bar has a warm, ginger bite to the scene, and you can even break off his limbs like a real cookie if you're feeling particularly Farquaad. The Donkey Bath Bomb smells like our favorite sidekick's customary meal — WAFFLES — and gives your bath water a beautiful blue tint.

But the shower products are where this line really shines. The Get Outta My Swamp Shower Slime has the texture and look of pond scum, and will coat your skin with a bubbly green layer. Try not to pretend you're being turned into an ogre, I dare you. Fortunately, it smells like a bar of spicy mint chocolate and will NOT stain your skin, leaving you clean, soft, and smelling good enough to eat. The Fiona Shower Gel is also a luscious neon green color but has a fresh, fruity, cooling scent and feeling. It's like lime, grass, and vanilla all rolled into one. The scent is a bit overwhelming while washing, but calms down considerably after being washed off and smells fantastic on the skin. The By Night One Way, By Day Another Body Spray is the only item I did not try so I cannot personally speak to its smell, but I've been an avid user of the Mask of Magnaminty for years, and it's exactly the kind of refreshing pick-me-up you'll want after a long day of fighting fairytale creatures.

Get your Shrek x Lush products by ordering online or visiting your local Lush shop.