Titanic's Visual Effects Team Secretly Modeled 'Propeller Guy' On One Of Their Bosses

James Cameron explores in detail how the Titanic sunk in his 1997 ultra-blockbuster "Titanic." It sideswiped an iceberg on its starboard side, tearing a hole in the hull. The ship began taking on water and the bow began to sink, lifting the stern into the air. The entire ship cracked in half like a Twix bar. The front half continued to sink, shooting to the ocean floor. The stern stuck was next to go, and — because it was already half-submerged — stuck straight up out of the water, almost vertically, like a tower. It, too, then slid beneath the waves. It took about two hours and 40 minutes for the ship to sink entirely.

Cameron compresses that sinking time into about an hour of film, careful to dramatize every detail of the ship's final moments. In the final phase of the ship's sinking — when the stern was standing like a tower — Cameron depicts desperate passengers climbing up the deck, trying to stay perched on the Titanic's rear end. There is a lot of scrambling and panic as people grab onto whatever handholds they can find. Notably, a man falls and plummets toward the ship's now-exposed propellors. As he falls, he thwacks his legs on a propellor, sending his body pinwheeling. He lands in the icy water below, presumably dead.

The character is a random, unnamed victim and is not based on any real-life people. Fans of Cameron's film refer to him merely as Propellor Guy. His death is horrifying, but the near-slapstick timing of his ostentatious demise is admittedly hilarious.

In 2017, a 'blog called VFXblog wrote an entire history of the Propellor Guy scene. The author found that the "Titanic" VFX technicians secretly created the character to resemble Jon Landau, one of the film's producers.