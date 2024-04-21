David Bradley's Harry Potter Past Caused A Problem For Marvel's Costume Designers

With "Avengers: Endgame" behind us and Chris Evans having retired from the Marvel Cinematic Universe until further notice, we can all agree that "Captain America: The First Avenger" is the best Steve Rogers solo film, right? From its character work to its action sequences and a rousing score by the legendary Alan Silvestri, director Joe Johnston's WWII adventure is a top-tier MCU movie. While it may lack the visceral melees that the Russo Brothers brought to its sequels, "The First Avenger" delivers more than enough whiz-bang thrills and Brooklyn attitude to make up the difference (that and its politics are much less confused than those of "The Winter Soldier").

Johnston's superhero picture also boasts what is still one of the MCU's most distinguished casts, pairing Evans with Hayley Atwell, Tommy Lee Jones, Sebastian Stan, Hugo Weaving, Stanley Tucci, Toby Jones, and Dominic Cooper. Even Natalie Dormer, David Bradley, and a pre-"Doctor Who" Jenna Coleman turn up in brief supporting roles, with Bradley appearing as the nameless "Tower Keeper" who crosses paths with the nefarious Hydra agent Johann Schmidt aka Red Skull (Weaving) and his men while they're stealing the Tesseract from its hiding spot in Nazi-occupied Norway. It's a flawless tone-setter for everything that comes after, bringing to mind similar pulp action-adventures like "Indiana Jones" and "Hellboy."

By that point, Bradley was already 40 years into a prolific screen acting career that had begun on British television in the early 1970s. Stateside, however, he was (and, to this day, is still) best known for performing in a certain boy wizard franchise. That caused a little trouble when it came time for the "First Avenger" costume department to dress him for the occasion.