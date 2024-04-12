A Female James Bond Could've Happened – Way Back In The 60s

With Daniel Craig bowing out after his James Bond was blasted into the afterlife at the end of 2023's "No Time to Die," the question of who will take on the iconic role next has been following the franchise for quite some time. In 2024, as our cultural norms shift and evolve, there's no reason why the super spy couldn't be played by anybody — maybe even, dare I suggest, a woman?

Prior to the release of "No Time to Die," the internet was abuzz with rumors that British actress Lashana Lynch would be the next 007. When the film arrived, it was revealed that Lynch's character, Nomi, did indeed inherit the codename from her predecessor. Later in the film, however, she requests that the title be given back to Bond, after which she takes on the codename 005. So, we didn't get a female Bond, but we sort of did for a minute ... then we didn't again. Now, Nomi almost certainly won't return, as Eon Productions and longtime franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson look to reboot their saga — though Lynch has said she'd love to play her character again.

This makes the whole Nomi situation a very non-committal way of addressing the question of whether Bond could be female — a question that has been conspicuously haunting the franchise in recent years. There have been all sorts of opinions cropping up about how best to address women in the Bond franchise generally. But it seems this isn't a new conversation by any means. In fact, before Bond ever debuted on the big screen, there was a brief moment where the character could have been played by a woman.