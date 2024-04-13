Netflix's Ripley Made A Creative Decision That Has A Lot Of Viewers Complaining

The character of Tom Ripley first appeared in Patricia Highsmith's 1955 novel "The Talented Mr. Ripley," a salacious story about a con man who is hired to locate an old school chum named Dickie Greenleaf but who ends up becoming obsessed with him, killing him, and supplanting him. Ripley is not a charming con man, but he is staggeringly clever and possesses a talent for subterfuge. He's also driven by his baser desires, unable to resist pursuing the women and men he lusts after (Ripley is likely bisexual) or stealing the money he so desperately wants. Each time, Ripley gets away with it, as evidenced by the fact that he starred in five novels published through to 1991.

A critic once pointed out that Tom Ripley's character arc is a direct inversion of traditional storytelling. A typical crime novel protagonist will learn new things as the story progresses and then use their wits to solve a crime. Ripley begins his stories by committing crimes and then spends the back half desperately digging himself out and evading police capture.

Highsmith's Ripley novels have been adapted to film several times. Alain Delon played Ripley in "Purple Noon" (1960), while Dennis Hopper played him in "The American Friend" (1977). Perhaps most famously, Matt Damon played Ripley in "The Talented Mr. Ripley" (1999), with John Malkovich playing him in 2002's "Ripley's Game" and Barry Pepper taking on the role in "Ripley Under Ground" in 2005. Most recently, Andrew Scott played Highsmith's con man in the new Netflix series "Ripley," which dropped on April 4, 2024.

Although "Ripley" has been pretty well-received, some viewers aren't finishing it for a rather silly reason. According to the Independent, audiences are turning "Ripley" off merely because it was filmed in black-and-white.