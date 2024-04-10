Cool Stuff: New Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Funko POPs Celebrate The 25th Anniversary

First up, we've got two Deluxe Funko POPs featuring Darth Maul and Queen Amidala. The villainous Sith apprentice is riding on his Bloodfin speeder that he uses to ambush Qui-Gon Jinn and Anakin Skywalker as they return to Amidala's metallic starship in the middle of the Tatooine desert. The base features the sand that Anakin hates so much, along with a molded blast of it being blown back by the speeder. Meanwhile, Amidala is sitting on her throne in the Theed palace on Naboo. Funko paid much closer attention to the detail in Amidala's gown this time, adding more specific touches to the character's wardrobe in plastic form.

Funko

Next up, we've got Anakin, Padme, and Watto as they appear during their time on Tatooine. Anakin is wearing his podracing helmet while Padme dons common clothing, as she pretends to be one of the queen's handmaidens. And finally, we've got Watto, the junk trader who loses a bet to Qui-Gon Jinn and is forced to free Anakin. It looks like Watto has his fist raised in anger, but it would have been a nice touch to put a chance cube in his hands instead.

Funko

Finally, we have some characters ready for battle. Obi-Wan Kenobi is decked out in his full Jedi robes with his lightsaber drawn, and we're hoping that a new Qui-Gon Jinn figure is coming sometime in the near future too. Meanwhile, Jar Jar Binks is preparing to swing a booma ball in the big ground battle on Naboo, and we all know how that turns out for the clumsy Gungan. Plus, there's an entirely new Funko POP that we've never gotten before: a Battle Droid. Like a lot of droids in the "Star Wars" universe, the design doesn't lend itself to the Funko POP style very well, but they did a decent job of adapting by giving him a puffy head that still retains the familiar look of the Battle Droid.

All of these Funko POPs are available to pre-order on Amazon now, and they will be released on May 15. However, some are unavailable there, so you might have to pre-order somewhere else like Entertainment Earth.